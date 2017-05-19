Healthy Corner Store Program expands, 5 new stores in the River Region

19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
A jury has acquitted the first of four teenagers to stand trial on murder charges in the slaying of a veteran and father of two.More >>
A jury has acquitted the first of four teenagers to stand trial on murder charges in the slaying of a veteran and father of two.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
Pike Animal Shelter Director Jacqueline Meeks said the shelter has received large numbers of animals since it opened back in November.More >>
Pike Animal Shelter Director Jacqueline Meeks said the shelter has received large numbers of animals since it opened back in November.More >>
The Alabama Senate has voted to adjourn for the 2017. The House continues working at this hour.More >>
The Alabama Senate has voted to adjourn for the 2017. The House continues working at this hour.More >>
The Wellness Coalition is working to fight "food deserts," areas with limited access to fresh and healthy foods.More >>
The Wellness Coalition is working to fight "food deserts," areas with limited access to fresh and healthy foods.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
A Selma man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 37-year-old victim on May 11.More >>
A Selma man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 37-year-old victim on May 11.More >>
Bryan police said that two suspects are in custody after Brazos County Sheriff Office conducted a traffic stop Friday afternoon.More >>
Bryan police said that two suspects are in custody after Brazos County Sheriff Office conducted a traffic stop Friday afternoon.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey is denying a report that claims she's in poor health, stating she's never felt better.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey is denying a report that claims she's in poor health, stating she's never felt better.More >>
Headland Police are alerting the public of thieves using counterfeit bills in the Wiregrass.More >>
Headland Police are alerting the public of thieves using counterfeit bills in the Wiregrass.More >>