Healthy Corner Store Program expands, 5 new stores in the River Region

The Wellness Coalition is working to fight "food deserts," areas with limited access to fresh and healthy foods.

That's why they launched the Healthy Corner Store program, bringing better options to people who might have few options.

"Transportation is an issue or education is a huge barrier of them just not knowing the healthier food options that available to them," said Latrice Lewis, with The Wellness Coalition. "So what we asked the Corners to do was to implement with three fruits and three vegetables to give them a choice of knowing that you don't have the chips over the apple, but you have the option of choosing either."

Those better choices lead to better nourishment and ultimately, better health.

"Help with chronic conditions, to keep them from worsening as well as prevent chronic conditions where we know that foods, sugary beverages that contain high fructose corn syrup can be very, very detrimental to your help so having the option of that apple can help that," said Lewis.

The program has been such a success so far, it's expanding to five new stores in the River Region. It's not just for people with few choices; you might find yourself in a food desert on accident.

"Most of us have busy lives, so going to make a stop for gas and having that healthy food option is really considered a plus versus going for gas and you have those chips there. It doesn't help your health," Lewis said.

They recently performed a study to see just how communities were responding to the new options, and 35 percent of customers said they were eating more fruits and vegetables since they became available in those stores.

You can find a full list of Healthy Corner Stores here.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.