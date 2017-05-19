Selma man arrested in connection to May 11 homicide

A Selma man has been arrested in connection with the May 11 shooting death of a 37-year-old victim.

Robert Giles, 25, was arrested by the Selma Police Department's Crime Suppression Unit and charged with murder and attempted murder, according to Selma Police Department Chief Spencer Collier. Giles has been booked into the Dallas County Jail with no bond.

On May 12, Collier confirmed the May 11 victim was killed in a shooting at Selma Square Apartments, located on Woodrow Avenue. The investigation is still ongoing.

