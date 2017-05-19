Bellingrath area church holding prayer walk against violence

It's been almost three weeks since a 14-year-old Bellingrath Middle School student was shot and killed minutes after school let out for the day.

A Montgomery church, just steps away from where the incident took place, is taking a stand against violence.

Hosted by the Community Congregational Church, the inaugural Prayer Walk for Peace aims to bring nearby churches, community groups and concerned citizens together this weekend.

The church says the event has been in the works for over a month and organizers believe God is calling for this in this season for many reasons.

While MPD is not involved with the prayer walk, Chief Ernest Finely encourages events like these and the message it sends to the community.

“We got to put that word out, that message out, the principals of love and unity, we got to constantly hit on that and really show people in the community that this is a strong community, a resilient community, we just want to live in a safe environment,” said Finley.

Folks are encouraged to meet on the front steps of CCC Saturday morning, located at 3481 Court Street.

The prayer walk kicks off at 9:00AM and is expected to wrap up around 10:30AM.

All are welcome to attend the free event. Food and family friendly games and activities will also be on hand.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.