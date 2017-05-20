Vernon: Rain chances growing through the weekend

After a bright sunrise, clouds will steadily overtake our skies before we have to dodge raindrops this afternoon. Sunrise temperatures were in the upper 60s to lower 70s across central and south Alabama today. By lunchtime (noon) we'll be close to 90 degrees. With the help of daytime heating, we'll deal with isolated to scattered showers and storms through the afternoon.

Not everyone will see rainfall, and not everyone will see rainfall at the same exact time. But for areas that do, rainfall may be heavy at times as storms will likely produce gusty winds, lightning, and small hail in isolated cases. So with that said keep an umbrella and the WSFA First Alert Weather App close by as we deal with rain threatening the area this afternoon.

Rain coverage will likely pick up late Saturday night and as we transition into early Sunday morning. Given our high dew points, heavy downpours in some locations cannot be ruled out. Rain activity will linger through the day Sunday and we'll be watching for the potential of flash flooding.

The cold front nearing our area during this time will stall Monday and that will keep rain chances elevated as we go into the new workweek. We'll deal with an elevated rain threat through Wednesday. Behind the rain, we'll see a drop in temperatures that will eventually place afternoon highs in the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

