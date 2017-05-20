AL woman goes missing while returning from CA

Chilton County officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who disappeared while returning home from a visit to California.

According to a missing person report from advocates for the missing, Sandy Giles, 44 of Maplesville, last talked to her family on May 13.

Giles is described as being 5’7” and 180 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a yellow infinity symbol on her left wrist and a tattoo of a chain around her ankle with a dog tag that says Sandy.

Giles was visiting California from her home and was expected to return on May 14. Her last known location was Earp, CA, officials say. The 2013 Silver Dodge Avenger Giles was driving was located in Arizona, right outside the Arizona state line on Hwy. 62.

According to Giles’ family, her phone is not receiving phone calls and all texts have not been answered.

A Facebook page has been created to assist in the search.

