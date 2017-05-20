AL woman goes missing while returning from CA

Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.More >>
A 2-month-old boy believed kidnapped and feared dead has been found unharmed under an interstate overpass near Minden.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
A New Orleans-based rapper who is wanted in connection with an assault surrendered to authorities Monday afternoon in Shreveport. AuthoritiesMore >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
On Friday, an investigator with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on sex crime charges.More >>
City crews arrived at the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument late Tuesday evening with supplies after Birmingham Mayor William Bell ordered the Linn Park structure covered earlier in the day.More >>
An Opelika man has died from a gunshot injury according to the Lee County Coroner's Office.More >>
Officials have confirmed that the second suspect wanted for shooting 4-year-old Carter Hill during a road rage incident has been arrested in Alabama.More >>
