Wallace prepares for first trip to NJCAA World Series

The Wallace Governors clinched its first conference title in program history earlier this week earning the team's first trip to the Junior College World Series.

"When you finally make it, it's a relief off your shoulders," said head coach Mackey Sasser. "It's something you work hard for all year long."

"It's one thing that we've all wanted all year obviously," said pitcher Daniel Floyd. "I had the blessing of playing on multiple state championships in high school, but there's honestly nothing like playing in this."

Fifty years of baseball for the Govs and they finally have their first chance to play for it all.

"It just happens to be the 50th anniversary of our first baseball team," said Sasser. "It's come out great for Wallace College and myself,"

"We had all those guys support, every team before us," said pitcher Brandon Geiger. "We had people that we played with, people that Coach Mackey coached and we don't know personally, supporting us. Everybody was behind us and really wanting us to do it this year."

Even though this is unchartered territory for the Governors, that's not stopping them from dreaming big when they make the trip to Colorado.

"Might as well go ahead and win it while we're there," said Floyd. "I don't see why we couldn't."

"The goal is to win, like every team," said Sasser. "I feel like we have a good bracket. If you can win a game you got a bye and if you can win two, you have another bye and you're in the semifinals."

The Govs will head for Colorado on Wednesday. They hit the field for Game one the NJCAA World Series May 27th against Cowley Community College.

