Alabama Democrats plan rebuilding at annual ADC convention

The Alabama Democratic Conference held their annual convention in Downtown Montgomery Saturday morning.

The once-powerful political group is looking to capitalize on recent republican controversies and win back statewide offices. While liberals across the country are still taking to the streets and resisting President Trump, Alabama Democrats are looking inward and planning on spending their summer reviving their party.

"Blacks used to have the largest percentage of registered voters based on those eligible in the state of Alabama. And you know what's happened? We are now the lowest in the southeast," said Alabama Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Worley.

They say it's not just about making sure people are registered to vote but also making sure they want to vote for Democrats.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox says Democrats have the right message, they just have to make sure it's being heard, especially in a crimson red state.

"It is a difficult road. Your chances are more difficult in orders of magnitude. However, tonight around the dinner table in Alabama, people that are talking about what they're facing don't put an R or D beside it. They just want people who are going to solve it and I think that's what, as democrats, we need need to do. WE have to start being problem solvers," Maddox said.

Some democrats believe a statewide ticket with Maddox at the top could solve some of the Alabama Democrats problems next year.

"My primary focus is mayor of Tuscaloosa but absolutely, we're seriously considering it. Because we look at the success of Tuscaloosa and we think that's something you could replicate on a statewide level. And our success is not a democratic success. It's a success of bringing people together, even people of different political ideologies and finding common solutions.

Maddox says he should have a decision to announce sometime in early January.

Rep. Terri Sewell also spoke at the luncheon. She criticized republicans in congress and Pres. Trump, calling him quote, "The gift the keeps on giving," saying "he keeps on stumbling in front of himself."

