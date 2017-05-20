Vernon: Intervals of storms will continue Saturday night

Showers and storms continue to increase from the south and west this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a marginal severe storm threat for the remainder of the day. The good news is we have very little wind shear other low end severe weather parameters. So tornadoes and damaging winds are NOT expected. Yes we could see 1 or 2 severe warned storms develop, but this is not a widespread severe weather setup.

As we continue on with our Saturday expect intervals of rainfall as we move through a very warm and muggy setting. Temperatures will max in the upper 80s to low 90s across central Alabama with 70 degree dew points. With such a high moisture content any storm that does form as the resources available to produce heavy localized downpours.

Even after sunset we'll continue to see a decent coverage of rainfall as we remain mild overnight. Lows will likely drop to near 70 degrees as showers and storms spill over into Sunday. There will be occasional lulls in activity, but don't let that fool you into thinking we're done with rainfall completely. Sunday will be a mostly cloudy and warm day as shower and storm activity continues through the day.

With such a long duration of expected rainfall, flash flooding with become a growing concern. We could see anywhere between 1 to 3 inches of rainfall across portions of the state through the weekend. Usually we can likely handle a round or two of heavy rainfall. But if the same areas get heavy rain multiple times then some threat of flash flooding could develop. So for now the threat of flash flooding is low but we'll be watching it through the weekend. I will add minor flooding of poorly drained/urban areas will probably occur.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.