5 inmates escape from Barbour County Jail Saturday night

A search is underway for five inmates who escaped from the Barbour County Jail Saturday night, according to a post on the Barbour County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The sheriff's office and neighboring law enforcement agencies are searching for the inmates who are believed to have escaped sometime between 10 and 11 p.m. Saturday.

The inmates are:

Stephon Rashad Galloway: 5'6", 150 pounds

Tywon Jackson: 5'9", 155 pounds

Jabori Henderson: 5'9", 190 pounds

Jasper Kenta Turner: 5'6", 160 pounds

Clarence Antonio White: 5'11", 145 pounds

The inmates should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office at 334-775-3434.

