Vernon: Rain chances take a hit Sunday; Active workweek ahead

RECORD RAINFALL: We received 8.15 inches of rainfall in Montgomery alone. That breaks the old record of 2.00 inches set back on 5/20/1980. Surrounding areas in the River Region saw similar rainfall totals, leading to flash flooding and treacherous travel along slick/flooded roadways. We received reports of stalled vehicles and water rescues last night and early this morning. Hopefully, everyone is okay as we now look ahead to the remainder of the weekend and the new workweek.

RAIN CHANCES TAKE A HIT: The widespread rainfall we dealt with Saturday and very early this morning has tracked east over Georgia and the Carolinas. Due to this wave of activity, our rain chances today are now in question. Saturday's storms worked over the area very well, stabilizing our atmosphere. It's unlikely we'll deal with widespread showers and storms through most of the day. Many we'll experience a cloudy and warm day with highs in the mid-80s. A few patches of light to moderate showers are possible, so keep an umbrella close by just in case.

EVENING/TONIGHT: The approaching cold front will begin to move through the area this evening and tonight. Due to the front, we'll likely deal with a few instances of showers and storms but the coverage of rainfall is still up for debate. For now, we'll forecast for isolated to scattered showers and storms this evening and we'll adjust this evening/night forecast as the front approaches. Severe weather is not expected.

WORKWEEK: We'll continue to deal with an unsettled weather pattern as we enter and move through the new workweek. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday afternoon/evening.

COOL DOWN: Our elevated rain threat will limit heating during each day. Highs will climb into the lower 80s Monday and in the upper 70s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Dry, sunny weather will return Thursday.

