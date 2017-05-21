Shooting Saturday leaves 2 injured in Montgomery

Montgomery Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured, one seriously.

According to Sergeant Jarrett Williams, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Atlanta Highway. When officers arrived at the scene they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim suffered minor injuries while the second was said to have serious injuries, Williams says.

Williams also later confirmed that the shooting happened in a parking lot. Google Maps shows a bar, identified as The Shack, is located at this address.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information should call MPD or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

