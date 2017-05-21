Georgiana physician dies after reaching summit of Mount Everest

A Georgiana man has died while climbing Mount Everest, according to the Associated Press.

Roland Yearwood, 50, died near Everest’s summit after a successful ascent, expedition organizers told AP on Sunday. No other details about Yearwood’s death were immediately known.

Yearwood provided primary care to south Alabama residents for the past 20 years, according to Georgiana Medical Center’s website. The website also reports Yearwood enjoyed sailing, dive and fly and was in the process of climbing the tallest summit on each of the seven continents.

Yearwood leaves behind a wife, another local physician, and two daughters.

AP says Yearwood is the third person to have died during this year’s spring climbing season at Everest.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.