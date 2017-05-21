Volunteers needed to raise 'The Power of 10' in Montgomery

Monday will mark three weeks to the day since a 14-year old Bellingrath Middle School student was shot and killed. Officials say it’s been a tough year for a lot of their students and they're calling on the community to help encourage our young people.

Sonya Floyd hopes summer vacation will be transformative for her student.

“If Jaquerria was here what would she want, she loved, always kept smiling regardless hard times,” said Sonya Floyd, Principal, Bellingrath Middle School.

Jaquerria Timmons’ former principal admits it’s been a hard, enduring last month of school.

“It's something that they will remember just the mention of her name sometimes for some of the students bring back to years,” said Floyd.

Which is why Montgomery Public Schools is calling on men in the community for the initiative, Raised by the Power of 10.

“Just stand with us as we cheer the kids on give them words of encouragement telling them to have a safe and productive summer,” said Camille Anderson-Finley, Director of Community Schools, Montgomery Public Schools.

The goal, to recruit 100 volunteers Monday, May 22, to help end the 2017 school year on a high note.

“Even in just a handshake or a hug we may develop a relationship, somebody may shake the hand of someone who has a summer job opportunity or a mentoring opportunity so we can develop relationships that way,” said Anderson-Finley.

It’s those relationships that are so important to the Montgomery Police Department when addressing student safety.

“As we move into next year we’re going to find more volunteers to be consistent and I think the key to this, be consistent, and to really show that we care and show love to our young men and women to and from school,” said Montgomery Police Department Chief Ernest Finley.

Chief Finley says MPD is working with local youth organizations and any kid they make contact with this summer will be encouraged to get involved.

“Stay in positive contact and also show that extra side of us that we're going to guide them into a safe environment,” said Finley.



Community members, especially men, are encouraged to come to Bellingrath Middle School or Lanier High School at 2:15 p.m. on Monday to show these young people the community cares.

MPS rolled out the Raised by the Power of Ten Men initiative at the beginning of this school year at ED Nixon and Davis Elementary Schools and Bellingrath and Capitol Heights Middle Schools.

Given the circumstances at Bellingrath, Finley suggested they close the school year out with the uplifting event.

