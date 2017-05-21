Tuskegee host 50th annual Memorial Day Fly-In

The city of Tuskegee celebrated Memorial Day early with its annual Fly-In.

Hundreds attended the 50th Annual Memorial Day Fly-In at Moton Field in Tuskegee where the original Tuskegee Airman trained.

"We thought it would be a great opportunity for our kids to learn about the aviation industry. It's something they may be interested in," said Irvin Tolliver.

Although everyone out here wasn't an aviation enthusiast for the younger crowd it was a chance to see what they have learned in the classroom from a different perspective.

"It is an eye-opening experience. I am really glad that I am able to do this," said Nelly Teta.

Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site will offer a unique programming experience with the Bryton Entertainment documentary - “In Their Own Words: The Tuskegee Airmen.”

For more information, you may call 334-724-0922 about this free program.

