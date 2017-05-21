EMA officials assessing damage, offer advice after flash flooding

Saturday marked a record high for May 20th with 8.15 inches of rainfall. The last record was set 1980 at 2.0 inches. The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency spent Sunday morning assessing property around the area.

Although there were no injuries or road closures there were a number of people dealing with flooded yards, homes, and cars.

"When you are dealing with flash floods it isn't something you can necessarily prepare for, but what you can do is if you see rain is coming to no matter if it is flash floods or a prolonged weather event go out and make sure storm drains are cleared. If that water can't go anywhere it will go into your yards. That is what we've been seeing," said Christina Thornton, Montgomery County EMA Director.

Unfortunately for many property owners dealing with damage caused by flooding will have to rely on insurance to cover the cost.

