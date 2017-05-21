2 injured following Sunday shooting in Troy

The Troy Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Sunday.

According to Chief Randal Barr, the shooting happened in the 600 block of Hanchey Street. Officers located two male victims at the scene who were transported to Troy Regional for treatment. The victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Investigators with the police department say they are actively working this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 334-566-0500.

