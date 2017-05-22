Main Street Wetumpka announces the Tulotoma Snail Trail 'Placemaking' project

Main Street Wetumpka announced it's creating a placemaking art history trail as part of its mission to revitalize downtown Wetumpka. It's called the Tulotoma Snail Trail.

Main Street Wetumpka hopes to use this project to generate foot traffic and bring attention to its downtown’s beauty, both natural and man-made, as well as its one-of-a-kind history.

"We're a volunteer-led organization, so we look forward to working with a wide range of residents, businesses and organizations on this project and are confident it will be the perfect kick-off to a revitalized downtown," explains Jenny E. Stubbs, executive director of Main Street Wetumpka.

The Tulotoma Snail Trai will be the primary placemaking piece in a series of art history sculptures, murals and storytelling stations to help revitalize and improve the downtown Wetumpka experience. Placemaking is a community-led process which capitalizes on an area’s assets and potential, and transforms existing public spaces into more beautified, usable spaces, allowing people to enjoy a higher quality of life.

The Tulotoma Magnifica, otherwise known as the Tulotoma river snail, is indigenous to the Coosa River that flows through the middle of Wetumpka’s downtown. It's the first and only of its species to ever recover from the brink of extinction due to rebounding populations. After discovering its endangerment in the 1990s, the Clean Water Act was eventually enacted and helped to reinstitute greater water flow, saving the city's whitewater kayaking industry.

Main Street Wetumpka has been selected as one of 15 recipients of the “Cultivating Place in Main Street Challenge,” sponsored by the National Main Street Center (NMSC), Project for Public Spaces (PPS), and ioby.com.

"We hope to begin the implementation process after we reach our May 22 deadline and, subsequently, have the first phase completed before our streetscape begins in the fall," said Stubbs. "It's an exciting time in downtown Wetumpka."

The implementation of the "snail trail" will be brought about in three phases. This comprehensive project will celebrate the stories, both told and untold, and also highlight the city center's eye-pleasing architectural elements and natural beauty.

Main Street Wetumpka has until May 22 to raise funds for its downtown trail.

To learn more about the project, visit https://www.ioby.org/project/tulotoma-snail-trail.

