2 inmates still at large after escaping Barbour County Jail

Two inmates remain on the run and three have been taken into custody after escaping from the Barbour County Jail Saturday night, officials confirmed Monday.

According to the Barbour County Sheriff’s office, two inmates, Tywon Jackson: 5'9", 155 pounds and Jasper Kenta Turner: 5'6", 160 pounds, are still on the run. These inmates are still considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jackson and Turner is asked to call the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office at 334-775-3434.

Sheriff's officials say, Clarence White, Jabori Henderson, and Stephon Galloway are back in custody. The Associated Press Reports White turned himself in while the Pike County Sheriff's office captured Galloway and Henderson.

