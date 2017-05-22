Barbour County sheriff: All 5 inmates recaptured after weekend escape

All five inmates who escaped from the Barbour County Jail over the weekend have been taken back into custody, Sheriff LeRoy Upshaw confirmed Monday.

The men all fled the facility through a hole in the concrete wall of the cell block, Upshaw said.

Stephon Galloway, Jabori Henderson, Tywon Jackson, Clarence White, and Jasper Turner escaped sometime between 10 and 11 p.m. while heavy rains swept across the region. Their freedom was short-lived, however.

The sheriff asked the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Marshals for assistance. They also received help from Ventress Correctional's tracking team, the Louisville, Clayton, Bakerhill, Eufaula, and Troy police departments, and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday White turned himself in to the sheriff. Later in the day, Troy Police and Pike County sheriff's deputies made a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected of helping pick up the escapees. Galloway and Henderson were subsequently rearrested.

On Monday Turner was found during a traffic stop by the Eufaula Police Department. Shortly afterward, Upshaw says Jackson turned himself in to the Eufaula Police Department.

In addition to the charges they were being held on, each is now facing new charges including second-degree escape and destruction of state property.

Barbour County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer thanks to the The swift apprehension was a direct result of the cooperation between all agencies.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.