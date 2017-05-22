Gov. Ivey announces AL's unemployment rate decrease highest in nation.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday that Alabama’s unemployment rate decrease is the highest in the nation.

The 0.4 percent decrease in Alabama’s unemployment rate from March 2017 to April 2017 tied with Tennessee for the highest rate decrease in the nation. Only 10 states saw unemployment rate decreases in April.

Alabama was also one of nine states to see an increase in wage and salary employment. April’s count marks the first time the economy supported more than two million jobs since June 2008, according to Ivey.

“Alabama has highly-skilled and dedicated workers, and I’m proud to say the proof is in the pudding: Alabama is open for business,” Ivey said.

