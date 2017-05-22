Could your job be obsolete in the next decade?

As graduates walk across the stage this month, many are entering uncertain times. According to several studies, students are all hoping for bright futures in the jobs of their dreams but, unfortunately, the news isn’t all good.

Some of the job fields students have chosen to enter could be on the way to extinction, according to a study by Glass Door.

"The pressure is going to be on the middle income. People at a high level of income, high end of income, like again lawyers, like doctors, like an accountant, they will keep their profession," said Dr. Keivan Deravi, with the Auburn Montgomery College of Public Policy and Justice, which includes economics. "People at the lower level, if you have to cut the grass, if you have to paint the wall, if you have to build a house, those at that level will keep their job. It's the middle managers that will disappear and will go away."

For instance, if you've watched us here on the news and dreamed of taking our place one day, listen to this: The median salary is a little over $37,000 and it's still one of the most competitive fields out there.

What’s worse, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics lists reporters, correspondents, or broadcast news analysts as one of the 15 quickly disappearing jobs.

If you find yourself in one of the jobs that might be obsolete in the next few years, the job search might need to start very soon. Experts say the best place to start is an app or website dedicated to job searches.

Sites like JobMo, the Switch app, and LinkedIn, might help you find the job that best fits your skills, salary goals, and has some longevity.

Some jobs are on the up and up, however. If you're looking to become a human resources manager you could make over $85,000 to start, according to BLS. A study by Glass Door puts that job near the top of the list. At the very top, though, is a data scientist.

These professionals are increasingly in demand across America's corporations, thanks to the huge amount of data that companies are collecting through the internet.

Remember the saying: "If you do what you love and find a way to get paid for it, you'll never really work a day in your life."

