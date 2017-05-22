Could your job be obsolete in the next decade?

About 50 others are injured, police said.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
Lawyers in Bill Cosby's sex assault case this week hope to find a dozen jurors and six alternates willing to be sequestered nearly 300 miles from home.More >>
The city is in negotiations with a property owner to purchase property for a second parking deck.More >>
About 50 others are injured, police said.More >>
Members of key congressional committees are pledging a full public airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted amid an intensifying investigation into Russia's interference with the U.S. election.More >>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.More >>
President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.More >>
The man was on the run for nearly two days, 43-year old Muriel Lolan King was considered armed and dangerous after he left the scene after fatally stabbing his cousin, but police caught up to him late Sunday night, and now he is behind bars.More >>
As graduates walk across the stage this month, many are entering uncertain times. As we found out, some jobs are even on the way to extinction.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health is investigating an outbreak of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, in east Alabama.More >>
In what Pyongyang says is its answer to President Donald Trump's policies, North Korea claims it's ready to deploy and start mass producing a new midrange missile.More >>
