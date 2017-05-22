Eric: Flash flooding, strong storms ahead

I came into work this morning to hear stories of flooded vehicles from co-workers and see soaked carpet at our Montgomery station. Indeed, there are many with tales to tell about this weekend's flooding. Montgomery and surrounding areas took the brunt of a slow moving parade of thunderstorms late Saturday that generated flash flooding for many. While the Flash Flood Warning is gone, Flash Flood Watches are about to kick in this afternoon in anticipation of several additional waves of heavy rain.

TODAY: Radar coverage of rain is expected to remain scattered through the better part of the day Monday. More widespread rain is lurking off to our west & likely won't get here until overnight. We'll roll with a roughly 40 to 50 percent rain chance today. Given the scattered nature of today's rain, it appears unlikely there will be widespread flooding issues. Highs climb into the lower and middle 80s.

OVERNIGHT: The widespread rain to our west will approach tonight and through the overnight. Rain is expected to pick up in coverage and intensity across central and south Alabama and will be heavy at times. While severe weather is unlikely, flooding will be a concern with saturated grounds and the threat for heavy rainfall totals. We're certainly not predicting another 8" of rain to fall in Montgomery, but it won't take but a few more inches to refresh another round of flooding.

Most model guidance suggests a general 2-4" additional accumulation through Wednesday with the multiple waves that set up. For some, this will be enough for flooding. Some will get more than 4".

TUESDAY: That wave of heavy rain could still be hanging around the area tomorrow morning and could make for a very wet commute. It is advised you pay attention to radar trends before heading out the door for work tomorrow. You might have to get the day started extra early.

A third wave will develop late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. This wave will provide perhaps another round of heavy rain/flooding concerns to the area. Secondarily, I'm monitoring trends closely with this third wave. Models suggest this wave will be potent for late May, and depending on how prior convection plays out, could materialize into a severe weather threat. This threat remains highly debatable but is something to keep tabs on. This could also play into our Wednesday morning commute, so stay tuned.

WHAT TO DO: If you were plagued by flooding this weekend, this conversation is for you. It won't take much for fresh flooding to develop. And with several rounds ahead, it seems the odds of avoiding additional issues are stacked against us. Flood prone areas will need to be vigilant and ready to react in the event Warnings are issued. Flash flooding is a very small scale event, making it difficult to predict exactly when and where. The entire area will not flood. But select parts could, and it's typically the usual suspects (low lying areas) the bear the brunt of the issues.

Rain will taper by late Wednesday, but some river flooding may still be possible if rivers continue to rise. Lots to pay attention to over the next 72 hours.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.