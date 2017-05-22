Man charged after confrontation leads to shooting in Montgomery

A man is facing charges after a shooting early Saturday morning in Montgomery left two people injured.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Anthony Jerome Williams, 32, has been charged with first-degree assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

The charges are related to an investigation of a shooting which happened in the 3200 block of Atlanta Highway around 4 a.m.

An investigation determined that the shooting was the result of a confrontation in the parking lot between the suspect and the victims, Duckett says.

Williams was taken into custody on Sunday but is no longer listed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

