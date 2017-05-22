Officials locate missing Wilcox County man

Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.More >>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.More >>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
Lawyers in Bill Cosby's sex assault case this week hope to find a dozen jurors and six alternates willing to be sequestered nearly 300 miles from home.More >>
Lawyers in Bill Cosby's sex assault case this week hope to find a dozen jurors and six alternates willing to be sequestered nearly 300 miles from home.More >>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.More >>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.More >>
Alabama State Troopers are confirming one fatality after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and an 18-wheeler Monday afternoon.More >>
Alabama State Troopers are confirming one fatality after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and an 18-wheeler Monday afternoon.More >>
A south Alabama medical center is reacting to news that one of its doctors died over the weekend while climbing Mount Everest.More >>
A south Alabama medical center is reacting to news that one of its doctors died over the weekend while climbing Mount Everest.More >>
Members of key congressional committees are pledging a full public airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted amid an intensifying investigation into Russia's interference with the U.S. election.More >>
Members of key congressional committees are pledging a full public airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted amid an intensifying investigation into Russia's interference with the U.S. election.More >>
President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.More >>
President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.More >>
In what Pyongyang says is its answer to President Donald Trump's policies, North Korea claims it's ready to deploy and start mass producing a new midrange missile.More >>
In what Pyongyang says is its answer to President Donald Trump's policies, North Korea claims it's ready to deploy and start mass producing a new midrange missile.More >>
The man was on the run for nearly two days, 43-year old Muriel Lolan King was considered armed and dangerous after he left the scene after fatally stabbing his cousin, but police caught up to him late Sunday night, and now he is behind bars.More >>
The man was on the run for nearly two days, 43-year old Muriel Lolan King was considered armed and dangerous after he left the scene after fatally stabbing his cousin, but police caught up to him late Sunday night, and now he is behind bars.More >>
Two escaped inmates are now back in custody.More >>
Two escaped inmates are now back in custody.More >>
A Phenix City man has been arrested in connection to the murder of 54-year-old Ricky Brooks.More >>
A Phenix City man has been arrested in connection to the murder of 54-year-old Ricky Brooks.More >>