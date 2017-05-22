Officials locate missing Wilcox County man

The Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office says a man who disappeared on his way to church Sunday has been found.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lovell Lewis was located in Butler County and is reported to be safe.

Officials say, Lewis left his home around 9 a.m. He was traveling on Highway 21 north heading to a church on County Road 54 in Butler County when he called his son and stated he had a flat tire.

Lewis’ son says Lewis told him he did not remember where he was except that he was on a road with two bridges and that he had made a left turn.

No other information Lewis or where he was located has been released.

