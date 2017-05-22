Officials searching for missing Wilcox County man

The Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who disappeared on his way to church Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lovell Lewis was driving a 2004 Nissan Frontier, silver in color, with the license plate number 66AC566. Lewis has several medical conditions including dementia and Alzheimer’s and has not had his medications since Sunday.

Officials say, Lewis left his home around 9 a.m. He was traveling on Highway 21 north heading to a church on County Road 54 in Butler County when he called his son and stated he had a flat tire.

Lewis’ son says Lewis told him he did not remember where he was except that he was on a road with two bridges and that he had made a left turn.

If anyone has seen or had contact with Lewis, please call the Wilcox County Sheriff’s office at 334-682-4715 or Wilcox County E911 at 334-682-5920.

