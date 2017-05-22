Highway 14 residents beg for intervention after accidents

Mary Seamon has counted at least 20 wrecks in recent years on Highway 14 in Prattville, most of them ending up in her brother’s front yard.

Seamon says she knows what the problem is; Drivers are using what’s known as Autauga Hill as a launching pad to speed down the hill. Drivers then lose control and crash, Seamon says.

Last Thursday, an incident happened where a young driver lost control, skidded, flipped and took out a chunk of a big pine tree. The truck came about 30 feet from Seamon’s brother’s front door.

Residents in the area are begging Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials and neighboring police stations to get more aggressing with speeding tickets in the area.

Reporter Bryan Henry spoke with Seamon and law enforcement officials and has more details coming up on-air, online and on our app.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.