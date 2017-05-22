Highway 14 residents beg for intervention after multiple crashes in yard

Damage to a tree from a wreck not long ago that, fortunately, the driver walked away from. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Mary Seamon is fed up, yet at the same time fearful.

"More than anything else, I am concerned," she explained.

Seamon snapped a few photos of a crash early last Thursday morning. Troopers say the young driver was seriously injured and speed appears to have been a factor. But Seamon has a bit of information that may be even more compelling. By her own account, this is the 20th wreck that's ended in her brother's front yard in recent years.

"I mentioned to the police officer 'what is wrong with this highway because there are so many accidents that happen here.' He said 'ma'am, it's not the highway," said Seamon. She is convinced speed or texting is often the primary culprit.

"Someone is going to get killed," said neighbor William Smith. "They're passing school buses, and it's really bad out here."

Seamon and Smith say the issue is so many drivers use what's known as 'Autauga Hill' as a launching pad to gain speed downhill and blow past the posted speed limit of 55. Seamon says there is no doubt in her mind if a tree hadn't been there, the pickup truck would have ended up in her relative's living room.

"Their lives can be changed in an instant," she stated, pointing to an old pecan tree near her own driveway that had part of its bark knocked by a single car wreck not long ago. The driver walked away.

Troopers tell WSFA 12 News they respond to requests to check out hot spots for speeders but the problem is the state faces a major trooper shortage. The state, however, is in the process of hiring additional troopers.

On this day, drivers seem to be obeying the speed limit and keeping their eyes on the road, but Seamon is convinced this will happen again based on history and a deep fear there will be a fatality.?

