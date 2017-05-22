Woman facing animal cruelty charges after six dogs euthanized

A Deatsville woman is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies say six dogs, previously in her care, had to be euthanized from poor health conditions.

Linda Thomas McDonald, 67, is charged with six counts of animal cruelty charges, according to court documents.

Court documents show on May 15, Autauga County deputies were serving a search warrant in an unrelated case and found the dogs inside a small camper trailer. The skin disease of the dogs was so severe that their skin was cracking, bleeding, and hairless and they could not stand or walk without assistance.

Prattville-Autauga Humane Shelter Director Claudia Rigsby says a veterinarian recommended euthanizing five of the six dogs Wednesday; all six dogs were ultimately euthanized, according to AP.

McDonald was arrested May 16 and was released Wednesday afternoon after posting bonds totaling $18,000.

