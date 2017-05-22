Faulkner baseball preparing for 5th straight trip to NAIA world series

For the 13th-straight season, Alabama softball will play in the NCAA Super Regional round after shutting out Minnesota, 1-0, Sunday to win the NCAA Softball Tuscaloosa Regional.More >>
Former Alabama football coach Gene Stallings is resting comfortably at his Paris, TX ranch two days after suffering a minor stroke.More >>
Alabama softball earns the No. 16 National seed and will host an NCAA regional, welcoming Minnesota, Louisiana Tech and Albany to Rhoads Stadium.More >>
Alabama baseball’s Chandler Taylor was selected as the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The award marks the first in-season conference honor for the Crimson Tide in 2017 and the second weekly league honor Taylor has received during his two-year career at the Capstone.More >>
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Alabama and Autauga Academy tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.More >>
The No. 8 Auburn softball team laced 16 hits to key an 8-2 victory against Cal Sunday afternoon at Jane B. Moore Field.More >>
The No. 8 Auburn softball team used a 10-run fourth inning to key an 11-0 victory by run-rule against East Tennessee State Friday afternoon. The Tigers (47-10) earned their fifth NCAA Regional victory by run-rule all-time.More >>
Auburn softball grabs the No. 7 National Seed in NCAA Tournament.More >>
Takeo Spikes will be honored this weekend in the Magic City as a member of the 2017 Alabama Sports Hall of Fame class of 2017.More >>
Carnell “Cadillac” Williams is one of eight state sports legends that will be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame this weekend.More >>
For the fifth consecutive year, Faulkner baseball is headed to the NAIA World Series.More >>
Alabama softball opened weekend action with its 32nd-straight win in NCAA Regional play, defeating Albany, 5-1, Friday at Rhoads Stadium.More >>
Top-seeded Faulkner (50-10) erupted with a four-run third inning and never looked back en route to a 8-4 victory over third-seeded Huntington (35-13) and the Montgomery Bracket title here at Harrison Field this evening.More >>
After falling just short of a second consecutive SWAC title, Alabama State softball earns a bid into the NISC Tournament.More >>
For the third straight season, the Troy Trojans Men's Golf Team is headed to an NCAA Regional.More >>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.More >>
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.More >>
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.More >>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
Members of key congressional committees are pledging a full public airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted amid an intensifying investigation into Russia's interference with the U.S. election.More >>
President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.More >>
In what Pyongyang says is its answer to President Donald Trump's policies, North Korea claims it's ready to deploy and start mass producing a new midrange missile.More >>
Lawyers in Bill Cosby's sex assault case this week hope to find a dozen jurors and six alternates willing to be sequestered nearly 300 miles from home.More >>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
A Dothan man and woman are facing charges of first-degree robbery and unlawful possession and distribution of a controlled substance, police say.More >>
Lamark Stinson’s family members will not rest until they know who took his life. The 24-year-old was killed in a barrage of bullets when a gunman opened fire in a Montgomery neighborhood more than a year ago.More >>
Stephanie Mui's college career started in fifth grade when she began taking college classes at Northern Virginia Community College, earning an associate's degree there by age 13.More >>
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.More >>
