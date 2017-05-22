Faulkner baseball preparing for 5th straight trip to NAIA world series

For the fifth consecutive year, Faulkner baseball is headed to the NAIA World Series.

"That was never really the goal, to get to the Championship every year. The goal has always been one game, one pitch, one play at a time," said Faulkner baseball head coach Patrick McCarthy.

Ryan Rosa, who transferred to the program this year said, "Any team that goes 10 losses a season you want to play for that means you're winning all the time and that's a good selling point right there."

While that may not have been the goal, here they are. This will be Head Coach Patrick McCarthy's 6th World Series appearance in his 8 years of coaching at Faulkner and this roster only has five returners.

"It's pretty awesome to see a group not intimidated by the fact that you have a bulls-eye on your back every time you play," said McCarthy.

Faulkner baseball is not your average college baseball team in Alabama. They've got players from all over the country. Not only the United State but from other countries as well.

McCarthy explained, "Our shortstop is from Venezuela our catcher is from Venezuela so there's guys from all over the world," as you could hear Spanish phrases being shouted across the field at practice.

Faulkner outfielder Reid Long laughed and said, "It's hilarious. Sometimes you don't know what they're saying but you know they're saying the right things."

Deivy Palmeiro is an outfielder for the Eagles originally born in Cuba. He migrated to America when he was just three years old growing up in Miami, Florida.

By way of green card, he is a United States citizen like the rest of his teammates and likes to joke around in Spanish with several of his other foreign teammates. The Spanish influence gives the roster a "big league" flare which is one of many things Coach McCarthy thinks is an advantage to this team.

As far as advantages heading into the NAIA World Series, Coach McCarthy really likes this team's speed.

"They're fast. Yeah, the speed is definitely the best factor and they're aggressive. They're aggressive on the bases."

As runner-ups last year, they're hoping to get their first National Championship ring since 2013.

The Eagles play their first game in Lewiston, Idaho on Saturday at 5PM. They will play the winner of Friday's game between No. 7 Science & Arts and No. 10 The Master's. Faulkner is the No. 2 seed behind No. 1 Oklahoma City.

