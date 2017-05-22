Dothan man, woman facing charges of robbery, illegal narcotics

A Dothan man and woman are facing charges of first-degree robbery and unlawful possession and distribution of a controlled substance, police say.

Jessie Lee Cobb, 31, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and James Amar Woods was charged with robbery first-degree and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

According to Dothan Police, officers responded to a robbery in the 3000 block of Ross Clark Circle Sunday. The victim had been robbed at gunpoint by two suspects.

Investigators say during the execution of a search warrant in the 1000 block of Ross Clark Circle, police recovered illegal narcotics and items related to the robbery. Two suspects were also taken into custody.

Cobb and Woods were taken to the Houston County Jail. Cobbs was placed $10,000 bond while Woods’ bond was set at $90,000.

