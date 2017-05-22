Montgomery Public Schools alumna dedicates 33 years to teaching in her hometown

An alumna of the Montgomery Public School system loved the town where she went to school so much that she decided to become a teacher in the same system. Her name is Janet Rainey.

Rainey is proud of her roots and how it has helped her reach her goals of becoming a teacher.

"I'm a product of the Montgomery Public School system, and I had awesome teachers when I was growing up..." she explained. "That just motivated me, after already wanting to be a teacher, to be that difference in the children's lives that I have taught. It's just a calling as far as I am concerned, and I love every day."

After being an educator for 33 years, Rainey still finds joy in helping students connect the dots on their educational journey.

"I just like watching them make the connection between what they have already learned to what we are learning now and seeing how it is really all connected, and that I can be that one to make that connection for them."

Teamwork is key, so Rainey tries to collaborate with parents so she can be a pillar in her kids' lives, in and outside of the classroom of Carr Middle School.

"We all need to be on the same team; that child needs to know that we support you," the teacher stated. "Whether it's teaching you, disciplining you, loving you, wiping your tears... whatever it is, we need to be there as a group so they know that they have a support system in place."

Congratulations Ms. Rainey. You are this week's Class Act.

