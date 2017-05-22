NB lanes of Hwy 331 at Hobbie Road remain closed after fatal crash

Alabama State Troopers are confirming one fatality after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and an 18-wheeler Monday afternoon.

The crash is at the intersection of U.S. Highway 331 and Hobbie Road in Montgomery County. Troopers say both northbound lanes remain blocked and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Picture from the scene shows the 18-wheeler is overturned. The other vehicle was in a ditch nearby.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The victim's name has not been released.

