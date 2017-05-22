NB lanes of Hwy 331 at Hobbie Road remain closed after fatal crash

Alabama State Troopers are confirming one fatality after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and an 18-wheeler Monday afternoon.
The crash is at the intersection of U.S. Highway 331 and Hobbie Road in Montgomery County. Troopers say as of 5:15 p.m. both northbound lanes remain blocked and motorists should continue to avoid the area.
Pictures from the scene show the 18-wheeler, carrying a load of cardboard, is overturned. The other vehicle was in a ditch nearby.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The victim's name has not been released.
Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
12 East Delano Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36105
(334) 288-1212
publicfile@wsfa.com
(334) 613-8256EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.