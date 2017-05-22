NB lanes of Hwy 331 at Hobbie Road remain closed after fatal crash

Alabama State Troopers are confirming one fatality after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and an 18-wheeler Monday afternoon.

The crash is at the intersection of U.S. Highway 331 and Hobbie Road in Montgomery County. Troopers say as of 5:15 p.m. both northbound lanes remain blocked and motorists should continue to avoid the area.

Pictures from the scene show the 18-wheeler, carrying a load of cardboard, is overturned. The other vehicle was in a ditch nearby.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The victim's name has not been released.

