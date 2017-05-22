AL legislative session over but special session could be on horizon

Members of key congressional committees are pledging a full public airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted amid an intensifying investigation into Russia's interference with the U.S. election.More >>
President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.More >>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.More >>
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed a new Autism bill into law Friday.More >>
Advocate groups are lashing out at lawmakers over the move to defund a system designed to update Alabama crime victims. They’re asking the governor for help to keep the system up and running.More >>
Another Republican candidate filled out his paperwork Monday for the U.S. Senate race at the Alabama Republican Headquarters in Hoover.More >>
School lunch officials in Jefferson and Shelby county understand the need for an anti-shaming bill involving payment for lunch programs.More >>
Parents across Alabama with children on the autism spectrum will be watching a vote in Montgomery Wednesday. A bill is in a house senate committee that mandates insurance coverage for therapy programs for these children.More >>
Count Steve Wimberly among those who believe Governor Don Siegelman was improperly prosecuted, and that's why he says he spent three years on a documentary that says so.More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle confirms he's throwing his hat into the Alabama governor's race in 2018.More >>
A bill moving through the Alabama Legislature will have fatigued drivers face stiffer penalties if their actions take another person's life.More >>
Alabama lawmakers wrapped up the 2017 regular session Friday, but many expect to be back to Montgomery for a special session soon.More >>
Alabama lawmakers ended the 2017 legislative session on Friday. Here's a look at some of the proposals that passed and failed this year.More >>
