Biscuits doubleheader start time advanced Monday

There has been a time change in Monday night's scheduled Biscuits game with the Jackson Generals.

The doubleheader has been moved up to a 5 p.m. start time due to potential weather impacting the area Monday night.

The second game is a makeup from a rainout on April 20, but that game has no official start time.

So far this series has been split with Jackson winning the first two games and the Biscuits sweeping Sunday's doubleheader highlighted by a 6-5 win the second half of the doubleheader. With the win, Montgomery moved to within a 0.5 game of first place in the Southern League's North Division.

The second game of Sunday's match-up was also a makeup game from an April 21 rainout with Jackson.

Monday's games will be broadcast on MiLB.TV.

