Biscuits doubleheader start time advanced Monday

There has been a time change in Monday night's scheduled Biscuits game with the Jackson Generals.More >>
The Biscuits (13-11) squandered a five run first inning lead in the series finale losing 6-5 to the Birmingham Barons (10-16) Monday morning at Riverwalk Stadium.
If you are in the mood for some baseball, then you are in luck! The Biscuits will be back in town this Saturday to host the Mississippi Braves at Riverwalk Stadium.More >>
The Tampa Bay Rays announced Thursday that OF Colby Rasmus will begin a rehab assignment with the Montgomery Biscuits beginning Saturday, April 22, against the Mississippi Braves at Riverwalk Stadium.More >>
The Biscuits (6-5) achieved what was perhaps their most impressive victory of the season thus far, blanking the Jackson Generals (8-3), 1-0, on Monday night at The Ballpark at Jackson.More >>
The Biscuits overturned an early 2-0 deficit to stun the Birmingham Barons on a ninth-inning passed ball, defeating their North Division rivals for the 11th-straight game, 3-2, on Friday night at Regions Field.More >>
Hunter Wood (1-1) became the second Biscuits pitcher to dominate the Birmingham Barons in as many nights as Montgomery defeated their interstate rivals 4-1 on Thursday night at Regions Field.More >>
The Biscuits (3-3) won their third consecutive game of the season, 5-2, over the Birmingham Barons (1-5) at Regions Field on Wednesday night behind another terrific outing from Rays top pitching prospect Brent Honeywell (1-1).More >>
The Biscuits lost the second game of a five-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Friday night, falling to their South Division foes by a score of 5-3. The loss continued the Biscuits' struggles to notch their first win of the season.More >>
Big Mo from the Montgomery Biscuits will soon go where few mascots have gone before.More >>
There has been a time change in Monday night's scheduled Biscuits game with the Jackson Generals.More >>
For the 13th-straight season, Alabama softball will play in the NCAA Super Regional round after shutting out Minnesota, 1-0, Sunday to win the NCAA Softball Tuscaloosa Regional.More >>
The No. 8 Auburn softball team laced 16 hits to key an 8-2 victory against Cal Sunday afternoon at Jane B. Moore Field.More >>
For the fifth consecutive year, Faulkner baseball is headed to the NAIA World Series.More >>
The Wallace Governors clinched its first conference title in program history earlier this week earning the team's first trip to the Junior College World Series.More >>
