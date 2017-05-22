Outbreak of whooping cough hits east Alabama

The first prescription of an antibiotic that the average U.S. adult with pneumonia receives is now ineffective in about a quarter of cases, a new study finds.More >>
Until Gearah Goldstein fully transitioned her gender, being female housed in a male body felt like a hunger she couldn't satisfy.More >>
American teens are hitting the bottle less often than they did 25 years ago, new research reveals.More >>
Families seeking to cool off don't expect to pick up a nasty infection. Yet, outbreaks of a diarrhea-causing parasitic infection have doubled in recent years at swimming pools and water playgrounds in the United StatesMore >>
Insulin typically saves the lives of those with diabetes, but it can also be a way for some people to kill themselves, a new review warns.More >>
Banquet is recalling more than 110,000 pounds of chicken nugget meals because the brownie desserts in them may be contaminated with Salmonella.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health is investigating an outbreak of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, in east Alabama.More >>
Cincinnati, Ohio company, John Morrell and Co. is voluntarily recalling 210,606 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products that may be contaminated by extraneous materials, specifically metal, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).More >>
Now there is a DNA test that will help you find out what your body will respond to.More >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.More >>
Despite the growing trend of drinkable sunscreen, dermatologists like Dr. Porcia Love said they do not recommend using it in place of traditional sunscreen creams and sprays.More >>
Alabama is joining the rest of the country celebrating National Nursing Home week. It’s a chance to give some extra attention to the residents and the people who take care of them.More >>
Scientists don't know why so many cases were found in the nation's fourth-largest city, but they are studying it. The greater Houston area has a population of about 6 million.More >>
Wednesday, May 17, 2017, is World Hypertension Day. It's an initiative of the World Hypertension League in partnership with the International Society of Hypertension. “According to dataMore >>
