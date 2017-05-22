Outbreak of whooping cough hits east Alabama

Insulin typically saves the lives of those with diabetes, but it can also be a way for some people to kill themselves, a new review warns.

Families seeking to cool off don't expect to pick up a nasty infection. Yet, outbreaks of a diarrhea-causing parasitic infection have doubled in recent years at swimming pools and water playgrounds in the United States

American teens are hitting the bottle less often than they did 25 years ago, new research reveals.

Until Gearah Goldstein fully transitioned her gender, being female housed in a male body felt like a hunger she couldn't satisfy.

The first prescription of an antibiotic that the average U.S. adult with pneumonia receives is now ineffective in about a quarter of cases, a new study finds.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is investigating an outbreak of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, in east Alabama. There have been 18 confirmed cases of pertussis at multiple schools in Chambers County.

Immunization staff is collecting specimens for testing and contacting parents of children who attend schools in the area, according to ADPH. Schools are also being provided with information to give to parents.

“We are very appreciative of both the schools and parents that are assisting us in addressing this outbreak,” said Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers. “Public Health will continue to ensure that those who have been exposed to the disease are educated and informed about symptoms and proper treatment.”

Symptoms such as a runny nose, low-grade fever, and coughing should be reported to the child’s primary physician. Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory disease that can progress to violent coughing, making it difficult to breathe.

According to ADPH, the best way to prevent pertussis is to get vaccinated. There are vaccines for babies, children, preteens, teens, and adults.

For more information on signs and symptoms of pertussis, or vaccination information, please visit www.adph.org/immunization.

