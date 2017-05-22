F-35 stealth jet judging panel visits Montgomery ahead of decision

The F-35 could land in Montgomery. (Source: Dept. of Defense)

The judging panel that will decide whether Montgomery lands the F-35 stealth jet is in Montgomery. This is the 187th's chance to impress Air Force leaders.

"This is so meaningful for Montgomery and the future of the River Region for us to get that," Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange said.

There are five cities on the short list to land the F-35. According to Montgomery's F-35 task force, its biggest competition is the Air Force base in Jacksonville, Florida.

"We've got a couple of really good things going for us. The fact that we have the legacy Tuskegee Airmen flying the Red Tails. That's huge," Strange explained, cautiously optimistic about the city's chances.

Another plus, of the sites on the shortlist, Dannelly is the only one sitting next to an Air Force base.

All five are technically capable," Strange admitted. "It's going to be that degree of difference. We're looking forward to demonstrating that degree."

The F-35 is a new and advanced stealth that would replace the 30-year-old F-16s that are currently being flown at Montgomery's Dannelly Field.

Strange said they hope to hear what the results are in the next three months.

