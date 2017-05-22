Houston County works with towns to improve communications system

Houston County commissioners enter an agreement with towns of Cottonwood and Columbia to improve communications. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Houston County leaders are working to improve communications for emergency responders. Monday, the county commission approved a contract to work with area municipalities for tower usage.

County leaders are entering new agreements with the towns of Columbia and Cottonwood to put communication equipment on their water towers. They're also building a brand new tower on Barksdale Rd. to improve county communications.

County Commission Chairman Mark Culver says the $1.5 million upgrade is overdue. The old system is nearly 20 years old. Currently, sheriff deputies and firefighters can't receive a signal in some areas in the county, including Columbia and Cottonwood.

There will be a total of seven transmission sites.

"The whole reason for spending that kind of money is to create better coverage, make sure our deputies can respond to our citizens in a better way, and most importantly make sure our deputies and first responders are safe when they're out doing their job when protecting the public," Culver said.

The county has to meet all government regulations before the project can begin. Once those guidelines are met they'll start the bidding process.

County leaders hope to have it completed by the end of the year.

