Dallas County man gets 20 years for rape conviction

A Dallas County man has been convicted of rape, sodomy, and burglary in connection with a 2013 attack on a woman in her Dallas County home.

Michael Christian, 47, pleaded guilty Monday and was sentenced to 20 years on each of his three charges.

According to police reports, Christian broke into the home of the victim, a relative, by coming through a window. The victim told Dallas County sheriff’s deputies that he was wearing gloves and was armed with a kitchen knife.

After the sexual assault, the victim ran next door and called 911.

Christian’s sentences will run concurrently.

