Renaissance hotel to hold job fair on Friday

Anyone looking for a career in hospitality will have their chance at a job fair hosted by and for the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel and Spa at the Convention Center.

The fair will take place on Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Alabama Ballroom of the hotel. The hotel is looking to fill 34 positions with the event, 26 of which are full time.

The Renaissance is offering flexible scheduling options, competitive wages and benefits to new employees. Several management jobs will be available at the fair.

The Renaissance is requiring potential candidates to fill out an online application before coming to the fair. Applicants must be at least 16, with some positions requiring applicants to be 21.

Free parking for the event is located in the hotel's parking deck on Bibb Street.

