2 shot on Hanchey Street in Troy Sunday afternoon

Troy police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition Sunday and another man with a wound to his side. The first victim is identified only as a 45-year-old black man.

Investigators said the man was lying on his back in front of a residence in the 600 block of Hanchey Street when they arrived around 3:30 p.m. He'd been shot in the head and chest.

The victim was airlifted to a Montgomery hospital for treatment where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Investigators said approximately 15 minutes after the first call, a second person came into the emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound to his side.

Detectives spoke with the 30-year-old man who confirmed he'd also been shot in the 600 block of Hanchey before being taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. That person has since been treated and released.

Police are still working to determine the circumstances of the shooting and could not release any other details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.