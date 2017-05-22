Alabama State board approves new food vendor

In a meeting Monday, the Alabama State University Board of Trustees awarded a contract to ARAMARK to run the university's food services.

The university's contract with Gourmet Food Services expires at the end of the month.

ARAMARK will take over on June 1.

"They got the top five recommendations and the committee reviewed the recommendations and looked at what would be the best value for the university, recommended that to the president and who recommended it to the board," said Alfreda Green with ASU.

Board members were not part of that committee. It was made up of members of the ASU administration.

