Montgomery man charged with homicide in South Carolina

A Montgomery man has been arrested and charged with murder in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to reports from local NBC affiliate WMBF-TV.

Justin Oneil Penn is accused of holding a 19-year-old woman against her will before she died in a crash that happened on May 16.

The woman, Shemeria Smith, was also from Montgomery but had recently moved to SC, WMBF reported.

Investigators are working to determine in the crash was an intentional act.

Penn is being held without bond.

