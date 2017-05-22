Search continues for River Region forgery suspect

All smiles as this unidentified woman steals from her victim one drive-thru transaction at a time. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office has released new bank surveillance video of the suspect in an ongoing forgery case. The victim had her purse stolen out of her car.

Since then the suspect has been cashing checks at various branches of the victim’s bank, using the victim’s drivers license to cash them. She's has already taken the victim for thousands of dollars as she moves around the River Region.

Someone should be able to identify her and help put her behind bars.

The victim is this crime left her car open for just a couple minutes while she picked up her kids. That was long enough for an opportunistic crook to steal her purse and her sense of security.

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office and Wetumpka police are looking for the suspect, although she has been involved in multiple forgery cases in different jurisdictions. She was last seen driving a white Nissan, possibly a Sentra.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

