Auburn in negotiations for second parking deck

Auburn continues to thrive as one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. and has proven to be a place people want to live, work, and visit. Unfortunately, when it comes to finding parking downtown, it can cause some headaches.

"Driving down it is very frustrating because you can't find parking when it is busy. It is very stressful," said Kaleb Libby.

The city is in negotiations with a property owner to purchase property for a second parking deck. The location of the property hasn't been released at the owner's request. This comes nearly a year after plans were halted for a similar development project.

"It is a good problem to have because this means our downtown is vibrant. People are going to the businesses downtown. What we are trying to do now is get

more people to come," said Jim Buston, Interim City Manager.

Right now there are a little more than 600 leased or metered parking spaces available for public use in downtown. The city is looking to almost double that with a combination of solutions, in addition to the second parking deck. Other options being evaluated are valet parking at the existing deck and partnerships

with downtown businesses and churches with larger private parking lots.

"If we could get space in one of these parking lots for the downtown employees to park we would allow them to park for free in those spaces, freeing up

what could be as much as 200 spaces," said Buston.

The goal is to have a definitive plan in place to present to the council by Fall.

