Scammers taking advantage of murdered Bellingrath student's family

Jaquerria Timmons family says they're murdered loved one's name is being used to scam people out of money. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The family of Jaquerria Timmons is speaking out after they say scammers have been preying on their family and taking advantage of a little girl's death, making it hard for them to grieve their loss. Timmons' family has a message for the people they say have reached an all-time low.

"To take advantage of anybody's time of bereavement, a tragedy to a family, that is a despicable act and they are a despicable person,” said LaShunda Washington, Jaquerria’s aunt.

The slain 14-year old's mother and aunt say scammers are trying to collect fraudulent donations in Jaquerria's name.

"It is not coming from our family," Washington said. "We do not endorse it. We do not approve of it, and call them on it and tell them that you're going to call the police.”

Washington says they've heard of at least five different instances of solicitors approaching people in casinos, grocery stores, even her grandmother's church.

"The person that they encountered immediately told them, 'well her grandmother just left and they just took tail and ran,” said Washington.

There's even been a fake fundraising account set up and people are posing as fake family members.

"The girl kept saying she was my sister, and I was like I don't even know her. I've never seen her,” said Jaquita Robinson, Jaquerria’s mother.

Robinson says all this has made it hard to grieve the loss of her daughter.

"We can't even move forward with this with this keep happening we keep living in the past and we're not trying to live in the past we want to remember her memory, the good ones, not keep thinking about scammers running around with her name,” Robinson explained.

Since there are no official fundraising accounts set up, if you would like to help, you can reach out to the family personally.

The Montgomery Police Department says before you respond to a solicitor, make sure you know the source because once money is exchanged there's not much they can do to help you recover it. Montgomery police say if someone approaches you asking for money and you feel unsafe or threatened, call 911.

