Neal Brown Golf Classic postponed to June

TROY, Ala. (Troy Athletics) – The third annual Neal Brown Golf Classic at the Wylakes Golf and Country Club in Montgomery that was originally scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed until Tuesday, June 6, due to the already heavy rain that has hit the area and the forecast for addition downpours on Tuesday.

The rescheduled date coincides with Troy’s annual Trojan Tour stop at the Wylakes Golf and Country Club. As a thank you from Troy Athletics, all registered golfers in the Neal Brown Golf Classic will now receive complimentary admission to that evening’s Trojan Tour festivities. For full details on Trojan Tour ’17 visit TroyTrojans.com/TT17.

The morning flight opens with registration and breakfast at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8 a.m., while the afternoon flight opens with registration and breakfast at 12 p.m. and a shotgun start at 1 p.m.



An awards ceremony will follow each group and all participants will receive a tournament gift. Individual golfers can register for just $300 and foursomes are discounted to a $1000 rate for the four-man scramble. Hole sponsorships are also available for $300.

(Courtesy: Troy Athletics)