New program in Montgomery aims to get guns out of teen hands

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey is launching a new program to get guns out of the hands of teenagers.

“We're hoping we can get the guns out of the kids' hands before they commit a crime or do something with it,” the District Attorney explained. “If a child has a gun, more than likely statistics are going to show us that they're probably going to commit some type of crime with it.”

The City of Montgomery, Montgomery County, the Central Alabama Community Foundation and Crime Stoppers are teaming up to fund and facilitate a reward program. It pays $300 for every gun confiscated from a teenager’s possession. The idea came from a program ATF already has in place in Montgomery Public Schools.

“If someone reports that there is a gun on school grounds, that person who reported it, anonymous or otherwise, would get $500 if that gun is confiscated,” said Bailey. Just this year, the program has turned up seven guns at schools. “They have found guns in lockers and book bags and things like that this year.”

Bailey knew something had to be done after Bellingrath Middle School student Jaquerria Timmons was shot and killed, away from school campus. It was another young student who brought the gun to the area.

Currently, in Montgomery County, 49 juveniles have been charged with gun crimes this year. That includes seven teenagers, under 16-years-old, facing murder charges in pending cases.

“This is not the solution. This is something to address a symptom that we have, which is kids with guns,” Bailey explained. “They're coming from all over the place. They're stolen during burglaries, they're stolen during car break-ins, they're stolen during robberies, they're bought legally and given to kids through gangs.”

Bailey hopes a $300 incentive will not only encourage teenagers to speak up about what they know, it will discourage teenagers from keeping a gun in the first place.

“It will also cause those who have a gun to be a little bit more cautious, a little bit more nervous because they're afraid they might get turned in. Hopefully, they just won't have the gun.”

The reward program is effective immediately. All information about guns in a teenager’s possession should be turned into CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

