Do you know a juvenile with a gun? Turn them in and get cash! Details on TIA

An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.More >>
LSU sophomore running back Lanard Fournette is out on bond, after authorities reported he was arrested for allegedly gambling illegally.More >>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey is launching a new program to get guns out of the hands of teenagers.More >>
Watch Today in Alabama at 6 a.m.More >>
The testimony could shed light on concerns about the security risk posed by Trump's first national security adviser.More >>
President Donald Trump's first visit to Jerusalem as president is being overshadowed by reminders of tumult back home.More >>
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.More >>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.More >>
In what Pyongyang says is its answer to President Donald Trump's policies, North Korea claims it's ready to deploy and start mass producing a new midrange missile.More >>
In closed-door meetings, Senate Republicans are trying to write legislation dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
Members of key congressional committees are pledging a full public airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted amid an intensifying investigation into Russia's interference with the U.S. election.More >>
