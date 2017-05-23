Do you know a juvenile with a gun? Turn them in and get cash! Details on TIA

A new program launches today in Montgomery that pays $300 cash to get guns out of the hands of teenagers! The idea came from a program ATF already has in place in Montgomery Public Schools.

WSFA 12 news reporter Bethany Davis is LIVE at the District Attorney's office downtown where she is speaking with DA Daryl Bailey and others about the program, how it works and why they decided to expand it into the community.

We'll also get a chance to see some of the guns that have already been taken out of the hands of teens in our area.

WEATHER: Eric says the rain is going to make you take it a little slower on your way to work this morning. He has the latest details that on today's forecast, coming up on Today in Alabama.

Tuesday greets us with a lot of rain. Allow some extra time, puddles already forming on interstates and busy roads. https://t.co/wAjTb9Mypo — Judd Davis (@BamaJD) May 23, 2017

MANCHESTER EXPLOSION: At least 22 people are dead and nearly 60 others are injured after an apparent terrorist attack in Manchester, England. It happened outside the arena where pop star Ariana Grande had just finished a concert attended mostly by young fans. NBC's Kelly Cobiella has the latest developments coming up at 6:30 a.m.

WARNING: Jaquerria Timmons' family has a message for the people they say have reached an all time low. The slain 14-year old's mother and aunt say scammers are trying to take advantage of their tragedy and collect fake donations in Jaquerria's name. Hear how and what the family had to say coming up at 6:50 a.m.

FORGERY SUSPECT: Police say a woman has been cashing checks at various branches of a victim's bank by using a victim's driver's license to cash them. Coming up at 6:40 a.m. we'll show you the suspect's picture and tell you what to do if you recognize her.

