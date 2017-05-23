City of Montgomery to host gun buyback day - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

City of Montgomery to host gun buyback day

By Bethany Davis, Reporter / Anchor
Connect
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

In an effort to get guns out of the hands of teenagers, the city of Montgomery is hosting a gun buyback day.

“Teenagers get guns from other people,” Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange explained about the City’s effort to restrict access to guns.

The city is planning to offer $100 for long, assault-type rifles, $50 for handguns, and $10 for non-working firearms. The gun buyback day will be held June 3 and June 5 at area Montgomery fire stations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“A lot of publicity next week about how you can get some money by getting guns off the street,” the Mayor said.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly