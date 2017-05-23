City of Montgomery to host gun buyback day

In an effort to get guns out of the hands of teenagers, the city of Montgomery is hosting a gun buyback day.

“Teenagers get guns from other people,” Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange explained about the City’s effort to restrict access to guns.

The city is planning to offer $100 for long, assault-type rifles, $50 for handguns, and $10 for non-working firearms. The gun buyback day will be held June 3 and June 5 at area Montgomery fire stations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“A lot of publicity next week about how you can get some money by getting guns off the street,” the Mayor said.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.